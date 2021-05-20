Continuing its reverse trend, new Covid cases in Karnataka declined to 28,86 and recoveries rose to 52,257 while deaths shot up to 548 in a day, said the state health bulletin on Thursday.

“With 28,869 positive cases on Wednesday, the state’s Covid tally rose to 23,35,524, including 5,34,954 active cases, while 17,76,695 recovered, with a record 52,257 patients discharged during the day,” said the bulletin.

As epicentre of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru reported 9,409 fresh cases on Wednesday, taking its Covid tally to 10,94,253, including 3,06,625 active cases, while recoveries shot up to 7,77,100, with 25,776 discharged in the day.

The virus, however, claimed 548 lives, including 289 in Bengaluru in the last 24 hours, taking the state’s death toll to 23,854 and the city’s toll to 10,527 since the pandemic broke out in mid-March a year ago.

Among districts which reported above 900 cases on Wednesday are 1,879 in Mysuru, 1,796 in Tumakur, 1,109 in Ballari, 955 in Dharwad, 948 in Belagavi, 945 in Chikkamagaluru and 926 in Dakshina Kannada.

Out of 1,20,711 tests conducted across the state during the day, 14,845 were through rapid antigen detection and 1,05,866 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate was 23.91 per cent and case fatality rate 1.89 per cent across the state on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 63,140 people, including 49,103 above 45 years of age and 5,747 in 18-44 years age group were vaccinated across the state during the day.

“Cumulatively, 1,15,08,005 beneficiaries, including senior citizens above 60 years of age, healthcare workers and frontline warriors received the jab since the vaccination drive was launched across the southern state on January 16,” added the bulletin.

–IANS

fb/pgh