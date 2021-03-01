In a relief to the virus-ravaged Karnataka, new Covid cases declined to 349 on Sunday from 521 on Saturday, while 324 recovered in the last 24 hours, said the state health bulletin on Monday.

“With 349 cases registered in a day, the state’s Covid tally rose to 9,51,600, including 5,824 active cases, while recoveries increased to 9,33,421, with 324 discharged during the day,” said the daily bulletin.

“Of the five lives lost during the day to the infection, four were in Bengaluru and one at Mysuru, taking the state’s death toll to 12,336 and the city’s toll to 4,483.

In Bengaluru, 210 fresh cases were reported on Sunday, taking its Covid tally to 4,05,847, including 4,092 active cases, while recoveries rose to 3,97,271, with 110 discharged during the day.

Of the 118 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs), 52 are in Bengaluru hospitals and nine in Kalaburagi while the rest are spread across the remaining 29 districts of the southern state.

Out of 60,127 tests conducted during the day, 1,921 were through rapid antigen detection and 58,206 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate for the day was 0.58 per cent and case fatality rate 1.43 per cent across the state on Sunday.

–IANS

fb/rt