Maintaining downward trend, 328 new Covid cases were registered across Karnataka, while 350 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, the state health bulletin said on Monday.

“With 328 new cases on Sunday, the state’s Covid tally increased to 9,42,846, including 5,934 active cases, while 9,24,654 recovered, with 350 discharged during the day,” it said.

The virus claimed 3 lives, including 2 in Bengaluru urban and 1 in Bengaluru rural district, taking the state’s death toll to 12,239.

In Bengaluru, 127 fresh cases were reported on Sunday, taking its Covid tally to 4,00,692, including 3,896 active cases, while 3,92,388 recovered so far, with 126 during the day.

Out of 48,289 tests conducted during the day, 1,788 were through rapid antigen detection and 46,501 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate was 0.67 per cent and case fatality rate 0.91 per cent on Sunday.

Meanwhile, 25,121 healthcare warriors took the vaccine, achieving 23 per cent of the 1,07,852 beneficiaries registered for the shot across the state.

In Bengaluru, 10,206 workers were vaccinated, accounting for 23 per cent of the 43,720 beneficiaries registered.

