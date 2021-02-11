For the second consecutive day, new Covid cases at 430 remained higher than 340 recoveries in Karnataka, said the state health bulletin on Thursday.

“With 430 patients testing positive on Wednesday, the state’s Covid tally rose to 9,44,057, including 5,958 active cases, while 9,25,829 recovered so far, with 340 discharged during the day,” said the bulletin.

The virus, however, claimed 7 lives, including 6 in Bengaluru Urban district and 1 in Bengaluru Rural district, taking the state’s death toll to 12,251.

In Bengaluru, 228 fresh cases were registered on Wednesday, taking the city’s Covid tally to 4,01,323, including 3,920 active cases, while recoveries rose to 3,92,985 till date, with 128 discharged in the last 24 hours.

Of the 137 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs), 66 are in Bengaluru hospitals and 11 in Kalaburagi district, with the rest spread in 29 districts across the southern state.

Out of 68,194 tests conducted in the day across the state, 3,598 were through rapid antigen detection and 64,596 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate was 0.63 per cent and case fatality rate 1.62 per cent across the state on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 4,05,297 healthcare warriors were vaccinated across the state till Thursday, achieving 49 per cent of the 8,20,791 registered beneficiaries.

Similarly, 69,869 frontline warriors received the vaccine in the state till Thursday, accounting for 25 per cent of the 2,83,523 registered beneficiaries.

