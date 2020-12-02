Canindia News

New Covid cases remain higher than recoveries in K’taka

by CanIndia New Wire Service0

New cases at 1,440 continued to remain higher than 983 recoveries on a single day in Karnataka, taking its Covid-19 tally to 8,87,667, including 24,150 active cases, said the state health bulletin on Wednesday.

“With 983 discharged across the southern state in the last 24 hours, recoveries rose to 8,51,690 till date, while 16 succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll to 11,808 since the pandemic broke in March,” said the bulletin.

As the epicentre of the virus, Bengaluru reported 712 fresh cases on Tuesday, taking its tally to 3,79,204, including 18,394 positive cases, while 3,48,653 recovered, with 174 during the last 24 hours.

The virus, however, claimed 10 lives, taking the city’s death toll to 4,156 so far.

Of the 318 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs) across the state, 168 are in Bengaluru hospitals, 15 each in Mysuru and Tumakuru, 13 in Hassan and 10 in Gadag district.

Out of 1,05,918 tests conducted on Tuesday, 19,484 were through rapid-antigen detection and 86,434 through RT-PCR method.

“Positivity rate in the state was 1.35 per cent and the case fatality rate 1.11 per cent for the day,” added the bulletin.

–IANS

fb/pgh

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Maha’s Covid deaths again cross 100-mark, cases rise (Roundup)

CanIndia New Wire Service

Germany reports record 487 Covid deaths in 24 hours

CanIndia New Wire Service

Gujarat sees another 1,512 corona cases, 14 new deaths

CanIndia New Wire Service

Goa kick-starts preparation for Covid-19 vaccine roll-out

CanIndia New Wire Service

Covid deaths breach 7k mark in Andhra Pradesh

CanIndia New Wire Service

K’taka prepared for vaccine distribution as phase-3 trials begin

CanIndia New Wire Service

Chhattisgarh CM urges to provide free vaccine on priority basis

CanIndia New Wire Service

Croatia reports 3,539 new Covid-19 cases

CanIndia New Wire Service

Ukraine reports 13,141 fresh Covid cases; 169 deaths

CanIndia New Wire Service

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested