New Covid cases remain higher than recoveries in K’taka

New cases at 1,440 continued to remain higher than 983 recoveries on a single day in Karnataka, taking its Covid-19 tally to 8,87,667, including 24,150 active cases, said the state health bulletin on Wednesday.

“With 983 discharged across the southern state in the last 24 hours, recoveries rose to 8,51,690 till date, while 16 succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll to 11,808 since the pandemic broke in March,” said the bulletin.

As the epicentre of the virus, Bengaluru reported 712 fresh cases on Tuesday, taking its tally to 3,79,204, including 18,394 positive cases, while 3,48,653 recovered, with 174 during the last 24 hours.

The virus, however, claimed 10 lives, taking the city’s death toll to 4,156 so far.

Of the 318 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs) across the state, 168 are in Bengaluru hospitals, 15 each in Mysuru and Tumakuru, 13 in Hassan and 10 in Gadag district.

Out of 1,05,918 tests conducted on Tuesday, 19,484 were through rapid-antigen detection and 86,434 through RT-PCR method.

“Positivity rate in the state was 1.35 per cent and the case fatality rate 1.11 per cent for the day,” added the bulletin.

