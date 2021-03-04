New Covid cases spiked to 571 in a day across Karnataka, while 496 patients recovered, said the state health bulletin on Thursday.

“With 571 new cases registered on Wednesday, the state’s Covid tally increased to 9,34,639, including 6,128 active cases, while recoveries rose to 9,34,639 with 496 discharged in the last 24 hours,” said the daily bulletin.

Of the four lives lost to the infection during the day, two were from Bengaluru and one each from Dharwad and Mysuru, taking the state’s death toll to 12,350 till date.

In Bengaluru, 385 fresh cases were reported on Wednesday, taking its Covid tally to 4,06,825, including 4,358 active cases, while 3,97,975 recovered with 310 discharged earlier in the day.

Of 115 Covid patients in the intensive care units (ICUs), 49 are in Bengaluru hospitals and 10 in Kalaburagi, with the rest in 29 districts across the state.

Out of 78,618 tests conducted in the day, 4,623 were through rapid antigen detection and 73,995 were through the RT-PCR method.

“Positivity rate for the day was 0.72 per cent and the case fatality rate 0.70 per cent across the southern state on Wednesday,” said the bulletin.

Meanwhile, 16,203 people were vaccinated across the state in the day, including 10,525 senior citizens above 60 years of age, 1,561 of 45 years age and above with comorbidities, 3,310 healthcare workers and 807 frontline warriors.

