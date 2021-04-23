A record 26,962 new Covid cases were registered in a day across Karnataka, with 16,662 of them in Bengaluru, while 190 patients succumbed to the infection in the state during the day, said the state health bulletin on Friday.

“With 26,962 patients testing positive on Thursday, the state’s Covid tally shot up to 12,74,959, including 2,14,311 active cases, while 10,46,554 recovered, with 8,697 discharged in the last 24 hours,” said the bulletin.

Bengaluru registered 16,662 fresh cases in a day, taking the city’s Covid tally to 6,15,581, including 1,49,624 active cases, while recoveries increased to 4,60,382, with 4,727 discharged during the day.

Of the 190 lives lost to the virus, 124 were in Bengaluru, taking the state’s death toll to 14,075 and the city’s toll to 5,574 since the pandemic broke out in mid-March a year ago.

Among districts, 1,004 fresh cases were reported in Tumakur, 742 in Kalaburagi, 695 in Ballari, 645 in Mysuru, 588 in Bengaluru Rural, 519 in Mandya and 504 in Kolar across the state.

Of 1,128 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs), 246 are in Bengaluru hospitals, 175 in Kalaburagi, 95 in Tumakur, 91 in Dharwad, 85 in Davangere, 58 in Shivamogga, 49 in Mysuru and 44 in Kolar, with the rest scattered in the remaining 23 districts across the state.

Out of 1,77,466 tests conducted during the day across the state, 17,785 were through rapid antigen detection and 1,59,681 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate was 15.19 per cent while case fatality rate was 0.70 per cent across the state on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a record 1,69,825 people, including 71,426 senior citizens and 84,960 in the 45-59 years age group were vaccinated during the day across the state.

“Cumulatively, 83,80,736 people, including healthcare workers and frontline warriors have received the jab since the vaccination drive was launched on January 16 across the southern state,” added the bulletin.

–IANS

fb/rt