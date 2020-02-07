New Delhi Cong candidate to spend night in each booth

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) Romesh Sabharwal, the Congress candidate against Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal, on Sunday announced that he will sleep every night on one booth from February 15 to know the problems of the residents of the New Delhi Assembly constituency, and also to thank the voters.

Delhi went to polls on Saturday and the results will be announced on Tuesday.

“I am starting my journey to thank all my voters from booth wise starting from February 15. I will sleep every night on one booth from February 15 to know problems of my residents also. Congress party will leave no stone unturned to fight for their issues,” he tweeted.

In a series of tweets, he said he is “very thankful” to each resident and voter of the New Delhi constituency who gave votes to the Congress.

“I am thankful to my leadership Sonia Gandhiji, Manmohan Singhji, Rahul Gandhiji, Priyanka Gandhiji and family especially to Raihan Vadra, who is a first-time voter for me,” he said.

Sabharwal claimed that two schools of the Delhi Government were closed in the New Delhi Constituency during the last six years. “This is the model of Kejriwal education. He is only using tools of Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, WhatsApp to mislead and misguide. He did nothing in New Delhi.”

He added that on every booth of the New Delhi constituency, the BJP and AAP party has broken the code of conduct.

“They flaunt banners on their tables with photos of their leaders and symbols, flags and pamphlets wearing caps. Action must be taken,” he demanded.

Kejriwal is aiming for a hat-trick from the New Delhi seat.

