The New Delhi World Book Fair will be held in Pragati Maidan this year after a gap of three years starting from February 25 to March 5. The last World Book Fair was held in January 2020.

The central government’s premier publishing house – Publications Division – will be exhibiting its rich collection of books and journals at the 31st New Delhi World Book Fair, one of the most acclaimed book fairs of the country.

The 9-day mega book fair is being organised by National Book Trust, an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Education, in collaboration with India Trade Promotion Organisation.

Officials said that the Publications Division will be showcasing its ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ books collection, highlighting India’s freedom movement and remembering the freedom fighters who devoted their lives to the nation. The book display will also include titles on topics such as history, art and culture, Gandhian literature, land and people, personalities and biographies, cinema, children literature and much more.

Besides this, the Division will also be offering its premier Rashtrapati Bhavan series of books as well as speeches of Presidents, Vice Presidents and Prime Minister at the fair, published exclusively by the Publications Division. The informative collection of titles focuses on providing readers with a deeper understanding of India’s rich cultural heritage as well as insights into contemporary issues.

Except books, leading journals of the Division, Yojana, Kurukshetra and Ajkal, will be available at the book stall as well. Popular children’s magazine Bal Bharti will also be part of the display. Employment News (Rozgar Samachar), the highly sought-after weekly employment newspaper of the Division, will also be available.

