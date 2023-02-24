INDIALIFESTYLE

New Delhi World Book Fair to be held after three years

NewsWire
0
0

The New Delhi World Book Fair will be held in Pragati Maidan this year after a gap of three years starting from February 25 to March 5. The last World Book Fair was held in January 2020.

The central government’s premier publishing house – Publications Division – will be exhibiting its rich collection of books and journals at the 31st New Delhi World Book Fair, one of the most acclaimed book fairs of the country.

The 9-day mega book fair is being organised by National Book Trust, an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Education, in collaboration with India Trade Promotion Organisation.

Officials said that the Publications Division will be showcasing its ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ books collection, highlighting India’s freedom movement and remembering the freedom fighters who devoted their lives to the nation. The book display will also include titles on topics such as history, art and culture, Gandhian literature, land and people, personalities and biographies, cinema, children literature and much more.

Besides this, the Division will also be offering its premier Rashtrapati Bhavan series of books as well as speeches of Presidents, Vice Presidents and Prime Minister at the fair, published exclusively by the Publications Division. The informative collection of titles focuses on providing readers with a deeper understanding of India’s rich cultural heritage as well as insights into contemporary issues.

Except books, leading journals of the Division, Yojana, Kurukshetra and Ajkal, will be available at the book stall as well. Popular children’s magazine Bal Bharti will also be part of the display. Employment News (Rozgar Samachar), the highly sought-after weekly employment newspaper of the Division, will also be available.

20230224-175202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Teachers scam: Trinamool may walk the Partha Chatterjee way against Kuntal...

    After ‘Oxygen Pandal’, it is ‘Oxygen Bus’ in TN

    Gandhis, Cong also selling country’s highest civilian honour: BJP

    Making a bomb doesn’t cost a bomb, says minor explosive makers