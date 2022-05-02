ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

New ‘Doctor Strange’ movie scene sparks backlash in China

CanIndia News Online Editor-Seema
0
7

One scene from Marvel’s highly anticipated ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ has caused quite backlash in China and has potentially snuffed hopes that it could be a rare exception Marvel movie to be released in China in 3 years.

As per Deadline, the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer has made several waves on social media causing an upset among several people in China. The questionable scene comes in the opening part of the movie where a newspaper kiosk shows Chinses characters for ‘The Epoch Times’, an international newspaper and media company that openly opposed the ruling Chinese Communist Party.

The new Doctor Strange movie has also been banned in the Middle East countries for including the gay character America Chavez.

In the past few years China has not approved the release of Marvel’s latest movies like ‘Shan-Chi’, ‘Black Widow’, ‘The Eternals’ and ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. This is partly due to the depiction of communism in the ‘Black Widow’ movie as well as some comments made by Eternal director Chloe Chao about Beijing.

In fact, the last Marvel film to release in China was ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

The official description of ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ reads: “Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called ‘the Multiverse.'”

Directed by Sam Raimi, the movie is said to be Marvel’s first horror feature and will release in cinemas worldwide on May 6, 2022.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Lock Upp’: Poonam Pandey recalls how her family was thrown out...

    ‘Bigg Boss 15’ promo shows Salman speaking to magical tree voiced...

    Saif underwent two months of diction training for ‘Bunty Aur Babli...

    Dino Morea: I am a different person altogether in ‘The Empire’