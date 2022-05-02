One scene from Marvel’s highly anticipated ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ has caused quite backlash in China and has potentially snuffed hopes that it could be a rare exception Marvel movie to be released in China in 3 years.

As per Deadline, the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer has made several waves on social media causing an upset among several people in China. The questionable scene comes in the opening part of the movie where a newspaper kiosk shows Chinses characters for ‘The Epoch Times’, an international newspaper and media company that openly opposed the ruling Chinese Communist Party.

The new Doctor Strange movie has also been banned in the Middle East countries for including the gay character America Chavez.

In the past few years China has not approved the release of Marvel’s latest movies like ‘Shan-Chi’, ‘Black Widow’, ‘The Eternals’ and ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. This is partly due to the depiction of communism in the ‘Black Widow’ movie as well as some comments made by Eternal director Chloe Chao about Beijing.

In fact, the last Marvel film to release in China was ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

The official description of ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ reads: “Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called ‘the Multiverse.'”

Directed by Sam Raimi, the movie is said to be Marvel’s first horror feature and will release in cinemas worldwide on May 6, 2022.