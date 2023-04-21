ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

New ‘Dream Girl 2’ video has Bhaijaan falling for Ayushmann’s character Pooja

The new promotional video of the upcoming Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer film ‘Dream Girl 2’ leaves viewers grinning. In the recently released video, Ayushmann Khurrana’s character Pooja can be seen talking to Bollywood superstar Bhaijaan ahead of Eid as the latter’s voice on the other side of the phone rings familiar.

The tongue-in-cheek conversation between Bhaijaan and Pooja has both of them in the middle of a nice romantic conversation as Bhaijaan is eager to catch a glimpse of Pooja’s face and asks her to reveal herself. As Pooja tries to switch on the video call with Bhaijaan, the lights go off leaving Bhaijaan and fans on a cliffhanger.

This is the third promotional video featuring Pooja, the previous videos featured Pathan and Rockstar. The film, which is a sequel to Khurrana’s 2019 hit ‘Dream Girl’, promises to be a rib-tickling and entertaining film with palpable chemistry between Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday.

Produced by Balaji Telefilms, ‘Dream Girl 2’ has been directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, and is set to arrive in cinemas on July 7, 2023.

