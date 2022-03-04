New entry point opens on Slovakia-Ukraine border for Indians’ evacuation

The Indian Embassy in Slovakia on Friday said that Indian nationals from western and north-western Ukraine are now coming to the newly-identified border checkpoint at Vysne Nemecke to ramp up the evacuation.

According to the officials in the Indian mission, Vysne Nemecke is a small village on the Slovakia- Ukraine border and opposite Ukraine’s Uzhhorod city. From here, the evacuated Indians are transported to the regional capital, Kosice, from where the Indian flights under ‘Operation Ganga’ are being operated.

The officials in the Indian mission in Slovakia have made arrangements for Indian nationals entering Slovakia from Vysne Nemecke.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has personally visited the site to see the arrangement made there for Indian students who have been advised to get to Slovakia’s Kosice, instead of going to Budapest in Hungary.

Rijiju also received the first group of Indian nationals, mostly students, on Thursday evening at Vysne Nemecke, before they were transported to Kosice, from where they were flown out to India on an Indian Air Force transport aircraft.

The first SpiceJet flight with evacuated Indian nationals took off from Kosice in Slovakia on March 1.

Government sources said that since the Russian has started military actions in other cities too, the government wants to scale up the evacuation mission to airlift Indians. Similar attempts have been made in other countries too in coordination with local governments, the sources further said.

Meanwhile, another Special Envoy, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, stationed in Budapest, on Friday afternoon said that a group of 1,000 Indian nationals who came into Hungary via Zahony, are being sent to Budapest by train.

“Over 90 youngsters boarded the 12 p.m. train to Budapest while the rest of them will be sent by another at 2 p.m.,” Puri tweeted this evening.

He also said that all of them will be sent back to India in five flights scheduled for Friday. Earlier the day, Puri himself visited Zohony to assess the situation at the checkpoint at the Hungary-Ukraine border. He also said that already over 3,000 Indians including students have been sent back to India and a total of seven flights are scheduled for Saturday to take the rest of the Indians assembled in Budapest, who arrived from different places in Ukraine.

20220304-205405