New era of development politics has begun: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) In his maiden speech as the third-time Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday the people of Delhi have given birth to a new brand of electoral politics –“the politics of development.”

Addressing a huge crowd gathered at Delhi’s historic Ram Leela ground, Kejriwal said immediately after his swearing-in that the future electoral politics in the country will be based on the development plank. “Delhiites, you have given birth to a new brand of politics — the politics of performance, of setting up schools, healthcare facilities, providing water, power, and women’s security.”

Kejriwal also extended an olive branch to the Centre, indicating his eagerness to work with the BJP-led government for Delhi’s development. “I had invited the Prime Minister to today’s event, but he could not make it. I seek his blessings for Delhi’s progress and development,” he said, indicating his intention to let bygones be bygones.

The AAP and BJP had fought a bitter battle in the run-up to the assembly polls held on February 8.

Kejriwal’s speech also hinted at his national ambitions. He said, “When every Indian gets security, health, education and employment only then will the Tricolour flutter proudly.”

