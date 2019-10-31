New era of peace, unity & prosperity in Nagaland: Ravi

Kohima, Nov 7 (IANS) Nagaland Governor R.N. Ravi on Thursday urged the ethnic Naga communities to come together in the spirit of forgive and forget and make new beginning towards unity, prosperity, development and brotherhood.

“Nagas were at the cusp of history as a new dawn has begun for a new era of peace, unity and prosperity,” Ravi said addressing the Tokhu Emong Mini Hornbill at Wokha in central part of Nagaland.

Ravi, who is also the Indian government’s interlocutor for the ongoing talks with various Naga insurgent groups, including the National Socialist Council of Nagalim-(NSCN-IM), had said discussions to finalise the Naga accord continue and the NSCN-IM had come on board.

In fact, the breakthrough with the NSCN-IM, one of the most influential rebel groups in the region, is significant as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had set October 31 as the deadline to wrap up the talks and ink the peace pact.

Ravi also on all the warring Naga faction to overcome the bitterness and bad memories of the past and to come together in the spirit of forgive and forget and make new beginning towards unity, prosperity, development and brotherhood.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, who was addressing the 19th Biennial General Conference of ANCSU (All Nagaland College Student’s Union) held in Zunheboto district, called on all Naga tribes communities to come together to take solution with positivity and build our future.

“We are fortunate that the Naga political issue has concluded on 31st October on a positive note. This is the time to unite. Everybody has to unite, to come together to take solution with positivity and build our future. And this will mostly depend on our youth, on our students,” Rio said.

