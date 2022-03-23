A large-scale electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant will be built in Windsor with the support of all three levels of government. Construction activities are scheduled to begin later this year with production operations planned to launch in the first quarter of 2024. The facility will be fully operational by 2025.

The joint venture between LG Energy Solution, Ltd. (LGES) and Stellantis N.V. will invest more than CDN $5 billion (USD $4.1 billion) for building the Windsor battery facility which will have a production capacity of 45 gigawatt hours (GWh). The manufacturing plant will employ an estimated 2,500 people and supply Stellantis plants in the North American market.

“Today’s announcement is great news for Canadian jobs and the future of Canada’s economy,” said Innovation, Science and Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne. “We are seeing the largest investment in Canada’s auto sector, and it is clear that companies recognize Canada’s strong position as a global leader for EV battery manufacturing. We will continue to work hard to attract other companies and encourage them to set up shop in Canada to help create jobs, generate economic benefits and contribute to a net-zero emission future.”

According to Ford government, this historic automotive manufacturing investment puts Ontario on a path to becoming one of the most vertically integrated automotive jurisdictions in the emerging North American EV market.

“Attracting this multi billion-dollar investment will secure Ontario’s place as a North American hub for building the cars and batteries of the future,” said Premier Doug Ford. “As we secure game-changing investments, we’re also connecting resources, industries and workers in northern Ontario with the manufacturing might of southern Ontario to build up home-grown supply chains. Every region of Ontario will benefit with thousands of jobs being created and a stronger economy that works for everyone.”

However, Ontario Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner feels Ontario should be getting a much bigger share of the EV pie and that Ford is the reason why the province is lagging behind.

“Doug Ford’s active hostility to electric vehicles (EVs) until the past six months means Ontario is playing catch up as jurisdictions like the USA soar ahead, Schreiner stated in a news release. “While today’s announcement is a good news story and another Green victory, Ontario is lagging behind and must be more aggressive in attracting investment and jobs. Auto companies poured $11.5 billion into EV manufacturing in Tennessee and Kentucky last year alone. Ontario should be getting a much bigger share of the EV pie, but Doug Ford only just started turning the oven on to bake.”