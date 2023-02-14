INDIALIFESTYLE

New facilities launched at Amaravati Buddhist site

NewsWire
0
0

Various tourism facilities were inaugurated by Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G. Kishan Reddy at Dhyana Buddha Vanam in Amaravati on Tuesday.

Accompanied by Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister R.K. Roja and top officials, Kishan Reddy inaugurated a tourist facilitation centre, meditation hall, open air theatre, restaurant, interpretation centre and landscaped garden.

These facilities have been developed under the theme ‘Buddhist Circuit’ of the Swadesh Darshan Scheme of the Ministry of Tourism of the Central government.

The project is aimed at leveraging and rejuvenating the Buddhist sites to attract more international tourists by enhancing the tourist experience and increasing employment opportunities in the region.

The Central minister also handed over a valuable antiquity (Railing Pillar) to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) museum.

Kishan Reddy said this was brought back from Britain by the ministry of culture in 2020 and may belong to the famous Buddhist site in Amravati.

The Central minister told reporters that the government is trying to bring back the antiquities taken out from the country since independence till 2014.

“We have already brought back 13 antiquities and efforts are on to retrieve 269 antiquities,” he said.

The minister revealed that Rs 141 crore has been given to Andhra Pradesh under Swadesh Darshan Scheme.

Kishan Reddy said Kakinada Wildlife Sanctuary, Budameru, Mypadu Beach, Buddhist Circuit, Amaravati region will be developed. Plans are also being made to develop Nagarjunakonda.

20230214-214008

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IPL 2022: Buttler propels Rajasthan Royals to 169/3 against Royal Challengers

    At 264%, India logs fastest growth in global IoT module market

    DU teacher suspended for alleged sexual harassment charges

    Shriya Saran pens heartfelt post to hubby on wedding anniversary