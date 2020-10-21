New Ford govt. regulation makes manufacturers responsible for electronic waste

The Ontario government has introduced a new regulation that will require producers to collect and safely manage the full life-cycle of their electrical and electronic equipment, such as cell phones, computers, printers and gaming equipment. The regulation, which will be enforceable on January 1, 2021, also promotes the reuse and refurbishment of products so they can be resold.

These new requirements will not only reduce the amount of waste produced by electronics but will create opportunities to enable innovative solutions for managing electronic waste and the evolving demands of the tech sector, the province said.

“Electronics are becoming an increasing challenge for our waste system and we need new solutions to keep them out of landfills,” said Jeff Yurek, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks.

Minister Yurek was joined by representatives from Nokia and Greener Acres at a Waste Reduction Week event today at Queen’s Park. The Minister congratulated the companies for joining forces to recycle electronic waste. Their innovative project uses recycled electronics like smart phones, tablets and televisions to create smart light poles, designed by Greener Acres, which enable highspeed broadband powered by Nokia to be delivered across the province.

“Our government supports innovation from the private sector and encourages the use of electronic waste for new, sustainable products like smart light poles. Companies like Nokia and Greener Acres are finding new and innovative ways to manage their products, make recycling simpler and put these recyclable materials back into the economy. I hope to see many other creative ideas coming forward over the coming months that will significantly reduce the amount of electronics from going to landfill,” the minister added

The new regulation will also create new collection and management obligations for lighting producers starting in 2023 and will increase the types of products Ontarians are able to recycle through producer responsibility programs – resulting in more waste being diverted from landfills.