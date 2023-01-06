INDIALIFESTYLE

New format to make medical report for sexual offence in Bengal more concise

NewsWire
0
0

Medical reports, often considered as the most crucial scientific evidence in cases of rape and sexual offences, will be more concise and to the point in West Bengal from now onwards.

The state health department has already received a draft of this new format, which proposes the medical report to be more concise that it can be fit in just two pages as against the existing detailed format of at least 20 pages which often increases to 30 pages.

A state health department said that often preparing such detailed medical reports take a long time which is then handed over to the investigating officer in the case of rape or sexual offence thus delaying the entire investigation process.

“Since the doctors concerned are engaged in other medical assignments besides preparing the medical report, the completion of the same in the current detailed format becomes time- consuming. But the new format, which is more concise and to the point, will on one hand release the burden on the doctors and on the other hand will be helpful for the investigating officers in accelerating the pace of investigation in such cases,” a state health department official said.

It is learnt that the proposal of making the medical report in case of rape and sexual offences more concise and to the point was first mooted at a seminar on state- level stakeholder’s consultation on status of implementation of the POCSO Act 2012 in November last year. There it was decided that a draft of this new concise format will be submitted to the state health department for its clearance. Finally, the draft has been submitted this month.

“This concise format will also reduce the possibilities of any error sneaking in there. This is extremely important since any error in the medical report can totally take the investigation process in the wrong direction,” the state health department official said.

20230106-123404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘On basis of some speech’: SC junks plea for enforcing Delhi...

    ‘Working with Rohit Shetty is on every actor’s wishlist,’ says Jacqueline...

    K’taka law intern sexual harassment case: Accused advocate gets bail

    YouTube cracks down on music videos related to farmers’ protest