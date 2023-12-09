New FSL building inaugurated by L-G, Delhi Home Minister

Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V.K Saxena, along with Delhi Home Minister Kailash Gahlot, unveiled the cutting-edge annexe building of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) Delhi in Rohini on Saturday.

Speaking at the event, Saxena emphasised that the newly equipped laboratory, built in record time despite challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, would play a pivotal role in expediting the analysis of samples.

He highlighted the significance of these advancements in enhancing conviction rates, providing swift justice to victims, and reducing the backlog of cases.

The six-floor annexe, spanning approximately 1,00,000 sq.mtr, is poised to attract more scientists and professionals to FSL, Delhi. Saxena envisioned the institution becoming a centre of excellence that draws international scientists for training in forensic science and related disciplines. The expanded infrastructure aims to enhance examination capacity, capability, and testing efficiency.

The L-G asserted that FSL, Delhi, established in 1995, would evolve into a global hub for forensic excellence. He proposed exchange programs with institutes like FSL Gandhinagar, Gujarat, to address caseloads and explore the possibility of conducting tests in laboratories at other locations.

Highlighting the crucial collaboration between city’s FSL and Delhi Police, Saxena emphasised the need for a crime-free National Capital. The timely delivery of reports by FSL, he noted, plays a pivotal role in achieving desired outcomes in the courts and instills confidence in the criminal justice system among citizens.

Commending FSL, Delhi, for its remarkable contributions in combating organised crime, drug trafficking, and terror-related offences, Saxena underscored the international recognition achieved through research papers published in prestigious journals. He credited the realisation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s vision for excellence in forensic sciences to the achievements of FSLs.

Minister Kailash Gehlot shared the laboratory’s forward-looking vision, envisioning it as an internationally recognized institution delivering expedient, quality, and reliable forensic services to strengthen the criminal justice system.

Constructed by the Public Works Department (PWD), the new annexe boasts state-of-the-art facilities, including a scene of crime laboratory, digital photo laboratory, cyber forensic laboratory, and unidentified DNA examination facility.

The fifth floor features “VasudhaKaksh,” a special area for women scientific staff, while the top sixth floor is equipped with training facilities for national and international forensic professionals.

