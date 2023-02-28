A new fully accessible state-of-the-art courthouse in Toronto will bring six Ontario Court of Justice (OCJ) criminal courts under one roof, including specialty courts, such as those for drug treatment, youth and mental health.

“By integrating most Ontario Court of Justice criminal proceedings into one courthouse, we’re supporting equal access to court services that are currently dispersed across multiple court locations,” Attorney General Doug Downey said in a statement. “The consolidation of resources will permit centralized criminal case management, a greater concentration of expertise, and the effective and efficient scheduling of judges, justices of the peace, Crown attorneys, court staff, duty counsel, and interpreters to support the timely processing of criminal matters.”

Located at 10 Armoury Street, the new courthouse features 73 judicial hearing rooms equipped with modern technology, including video capabilities, says the Ministry of the Attorney General. The courthouse also has upgraded security features, including a single point of entry with electronic screening and lockdown capability, video surveillance and monitoring.

Toronto’s new courthouse is the most accessible courthouse in Ontario with design elements that include barrier-free prisoner boxes and witness boxes and signage that is tactile and in Braille. It was designed and built to meet the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Silver standard, which recognizes buildings with reduced environmental impacts.

It will bring together the following six Ontario Court of Justice criminal court locations: 2201 Finch Avenue West (will remain open as the Toronto Region bail centre for adult bail hearings), 1000 Finch Avenue West, 444 Yonge Street (College Park), 1911 Eglinton Avenue East, 60 Queen Street West (Old City Hall) and 311 Jarvis Street (youth criminal matters only).

The Ministry of the Attorney General is scheduled to begin phased move-ins to the new courthouse between March and June.