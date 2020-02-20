New Gboard beta is faster, brings better handwriting support

San Francisco, Feb 24 (IANS) Gboard, a virtual keyboard app developed by Google for native Android and iOS devices, in its latest beta is apparently faster and includes support for handwriting.

Gboard has been steadily increasing its features and support with each update, and the latest beta continues that trend by introducing word prediction and spelling correction for handwriting input, as well as a layout for handwriting in Tibetan, Android Police recently reported.

With the new beta, handwriting input in English language will now support spelling corrections, as well as next-word predictions.

Any improvements to latency and start up-time are a boon, and adding more features for tablet users is a promising sign of things to come.

If you’d like to try out these features-or provide feedback-you can enrol in the Gboard beta here, the report added.

