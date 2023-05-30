HEALTHWORLD

New genes linked to heart attacks in women identified

NewsWire
0
0

An international team of researchers has identified new genes that are associated with an increased risk of a type of heart attack primarily affecting young to middle-aged women.

The study, published in Nature Genetics, identified 16 genes that increased the risk of a SCAD — or Spontaneous Coronary Artery Dissection — which is most common in women under the age of 60 and is a leading cause of heart attacks around the time of pregnancy.

SCAD occurs when a bruise or bleed occurs in the wall of a coronary artery, cutting off the blood to part of the heart. This leads to a heart attack.

However, people who suffer from SCAD tend to be generally healthy and it can sometimes happen more than once. To date, little is known about why a SCAD happens, often striking out of the blue, meaning that it is currently impossible to prevent.

In the study, the researchers present a genome-wide association meta-analysis involving a total of 1,917 cases of SCAD and 9,292 controls from European ancestry.

The identified 16 genes are involved in processes that determine how the cells and connective tissue hold together, and also how the blood clots when bleeding occurs in tissues.

Interestingly, the researchers found that, while many genes linked to a higher risk of SCAD are shared with risk genes for conventional coronary artery disease (CAD), they have an opposite effect.

This means patients with a SCAD have some genetic protection from the risk of CAD, and is further evidence that these diseases are very different. The only shared risk factor appeared to be genetically elevated blood pressure.

“This research confirms that there are multiple genes involved in determining the risk of a person having a SCAD,” said lead author David Adlam, Associate Professor of Acute and Interventional Cardiology at the University of Leicester, UK.

“These genes give us the first key insight into the underlying causes of this disease and provide new lines of enquiry, which we hope will guide future new treatment approaches,” he added.

20230530-123803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Telangana revokes Covid treatment permission of five private hospitals

    Global Covid-19 caseload tops 195.2 mn

    Mexico to apply Covid-19 booster to teachers, health workers

    Ugandan scientists warn of third wave of Covid-19 as second wanes