The 46 new GO buses that will hit GTHA roads this September will have one special new feature — passenger seatbelts.

“Although this may feel like a big change for GO bus passengers, we know it’s second nature when they travel by car,” said Eve Wiggins, Metrolinx Vice President of Bus Services.

“Our job over the coming months will be to communicate clearly, effectively and often with our customers to ensure they buckle up if they board a bus with seatbelts. It’s the law and seatbelts add to the safety measures already built into our GO buses.”

Customers will be reminded to buckle up with stickers on GO buses equipped with seatbelts, digital signs and through overhead announcements.

The Crown agency said those traveling with kids must ensure they are secured in the proper child restraint system for their age and size, using the seatbelt.

The additions to the GO bus fleet are compliant with Transport Canada legislation mandating any medium and large highway buses built after September 1, 2020 include seatbelts for passengers.

While the federal legislation does not require the retrofitting of highway coaches built prior to September 1, 2020, Metrolinx is currently assessing the implications of retrofitting the existing fleet of 166 single and 267 double decker buses.

Metrolinx says it has implemented dozens of health and safety measures, including installing seat dividers, to ensure GO buses are clean and provide a safe travel option during the COVID-19 pandemic. Seatbelts will also be added to the daily cleaning and disinfecting regimen that takes place when buses are out of service.