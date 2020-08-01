New Goa Raj Bhavan project ‘irrational, imprudent amid pandemic

Panaji, Aug 1 (IANS) The Goa Raj Bhavan on Saturday described the state government’s proposal to construct a new complex as “irrational and imprudent”, especially at a time when the state exchequer is under a financial strain due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Governor believes that at a time when the state is battling COVID-19 and reeling under financial crises, the idea to construct a new Raj Bhavan is irrational and imprudent. The Governor feels that any new capital work would entail unnecessary financial burden on the state exchequer thereby exacerbating the economic distress of the state,” a statement issued by Raj Bhavan said.

“The Governor in his letter to Chief Minister has further clarified that his requirement for functioning as Governor is very limited and he does not require any new Raj Bhavan building per se.”

The statement came a week after the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant-led cabinet cleared a proposal for the construction of a new Raj Bhavan complex, claiming that the present building had been declared as a heritage structure by the Archaeological Survey of India.

The announcement by the Chief Minister on July 24 had triggered criticism by the Opposition as well as in the media, which had said that the capital-intensive project was being envisioned at the cost of expenses meant for management of the pandemic.

“A lot of negativities and controversies are being generated on the matter of the state government’s proposal for construction of new Raj Bhavan building at various media platforms,” the Raj Bhavan statement also said, adding that in a letter to Sawant, Governor Satya Pal Malik had said that the project proposal may be deferred until the state’s financial condition improves.

“The project would be taken up only when the finances of the state improves and that too within the premises of the Raj Bhavan only.”

–IANS

maya/ksk/