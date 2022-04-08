INDIASCI-TECH

New Google AI system to show updated business hours on Maps

To help companies keep up with the fast pace of change, Google has developed a machine learning model that automatically identifies if business hours are likely wrong and then instantly updates them with AI-generated predictions.

Over the past few years, businesses have experienced a lot of change — including constantly updating operating hours based on changing pandemic-related restrictions.

“With the new AI-first approach, we’re on track to update the hours for over 20 million businesses around the globe in the next six months — helping you know exactly when your favourite store, restaurant or cafe is open for business,” said Google.

The company is also enlisting the help of the Google Maps community — including Local Guides and even the business owners themselves through their Google Business Profile — to verify the information it predicted.

“We’re also experimenting with ways we can use imagery to make updates to other helpful information,” it said in a statement.

For instance, starting in the US, Google is launching a third-party imagery pilot to let people see the most up-to-date speed limit information in their towns.

Over time, this technology will bring more details to the map that can help make your drives safer and more efficient — like where potholes and school zones are or where new construction is happening.

“AI, imagery and Duplex technology will continue to play a critical role in helping make Google Maps the most comprehensive and useful map possible,” said Google.

