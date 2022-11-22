C.V. Ananda Bose, the newly-appointed Governor of West Bengal, arrived in Kolkata on Tuesday and his oath-taking ceremony will be held on Wednesday.

Upon his arrival at around 9.30 a.m. at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, he was received by the state’s municipal affairs & urban development minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim and chief secretary H.K. Dwivedi.

The Kolkata Police Commissioner, Vineet Kumar Goyal was also present.

Bose will be administered the oath by the Calcutta High Court Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava.

His appointment was announced by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on November 17.

Since then, during the course of interaction with mediapersons, the new Governor has made it clear that his interactions with the West Bengal government and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be more “administrative” in nature rather than being “political”.

After his name was announced, Banerjee called and congratulated him on assuming the post.

However, a section of the Trinamool Congress leadership have expressed displeasure of Bose’s appointment without consulting the state government or the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, leader of the opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari also extended a hearty welcome to Bose.

“We have immense hopes on him as we have heard of his excellent functioning style as a former bureaucrat,” he said.

Now all eyes will be on the Governor House-state secretariat equations in the coming days, which had been in the limelight following reports of frequent tussles between the two institutions during Jagdeep Dhankhar’s term as Governor.

The tussle reached such a stage that at one point of time, the Chief Minister even blocked Dhankhar on Twitter.

After his exit, the brief tenure of La Ganesan was marked by a congenial relationship between the Governor and Chief Minister.

Ganesan attended the Kali Puja celebration at Banerjee’s residence in South Kolkata this year, while the Chief Minister flew to Chennai to attend the former Governor’s brother’s 80th birthday celebrations.

