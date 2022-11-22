INDIA

New Governor reaches Kolkata, oath taking ceremony on Wednesday

NewsWire
0
0

C.V. Ananda Bose, the newly-appointed Governor of West Bengal, arrived in Kolkata on Tuesday and his oath-taking ceremony will be held on Wednesday.

Upon his arrival at around 9.30 a.m. at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, he was received by the state’s municipal affairs & urban development minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim and chief secretary H.K. Dwivedi.

The Kolkata Police Commissioner, Vineet Kumar Goyal was also present.

Bose will be administered the oath by the Calcutta High Court Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava.

His appointment was announced by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on November 17.

Since then, during the course of interaction with mediapersons, the new Governor has made it clear that his interactions with the West Bengal government and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be more “administrative” in nature rather than being “political”.

After his name was announced, Banerjee called and congratulated him on assuming the post.

However, a section of the Trinamool Congress leadership have expressed displeasure of Bose’s appointment without consulting the state government or the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, leader of the opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari also extended a hearty welcome to Bose.

“We have immense hopes on him as we have heard of his excellent functioning style as a former bureaucrat,” he said.

Now all eyes will be on the Governor House-state secretariat equations in the coming days, which had been in the limelight following reports of frequent tussles between the two institutions during Jagdeep Dhankhar’s term as Governor.

The tussle reached such a stage that at one point of time, the Chief Minister even blocked Dhankhar on Twitter.

After his exit, the brief tenure of La Ganesan was marked by a congenial relationship between the Governor and Chief Minister.

Ganesan attended the Kali Puja celebration at Banerjee’s residence in South Kolkata this year, while the Chief Minister flew to Chennai to attend the former Governor’s brother’s 80th birthday celebrations.

20221122-111403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TN to measure BMI of school students, take corrective action

    Heroin valued at Rs 1,725 cr seized from Mumbai port, 2...

    Man attempts to rape minor in Lucknow hospital, held

    First Sputnik dose given in Hyd, priced at Rs 948+GST