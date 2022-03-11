New govt in Goa in next ‘2 to 3 days’: Minister

A new BJP-led government will be in place in Goa over the “next two to three days”, Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho told the media on Friday after a meeting of the outgoing state cabinet.

Godinho said a decision on the next Chief Minister will be taken after discussions with a representative of the BJP’s highest decision-making body, the central parliamentary board, who will soon visit the state.

“Within two to three days everything will be over. We will have a new government in place,” he said, adding that he was not aware when the central BJP official was likely to arrive in Goa.

“Central observers will discuss and take a decision and inform us. They will also take our views into consideration over whether a change (in leadership) is required or not. It will be done in two to three days,” Godinho said.

While Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who led the BJP in the just concluded Assembly elections, is tipped to be the front-runner to occupy the top post again, several BJP leaders, including Godinho himself and Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, according to party insiders may also be in consideration.

Godinho, however, maintained that there was unity in the BJP over the issue of leadership.

“There is consensus. Everybody is united and together,” the Minister said.

The BJP won 20 seats, just one short of a majority, while the Congress got 11 seats.

The BJP has already received letters of support from three Independent MLAs and two legislators from the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party.

20220311-152203