New guidelines for political parties effective from Wednesday

New Delhi, Jan 1 (IANS) Political parties in the country seeking registration under the Representation of the People Act, 1951, will have to submit an application to the Election Commission of India (ECI) within a period of 30 days following the date of their formation, as per the new guidelines effective from Wednesday.

The new guidelines were framed by the ECI in the beginning of December last year with an aim to create a transparent system under the Political Parties Registration Tracking Management System (PPRTMS) so that the information is made available for the general public.

As per the guidelines prescribed by the ECI in the exercise of powers conferred by Article 324 of the Constitution of India and Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, “an association seeking registration has to submit an application to the Commission within a period of 30 days following the date of its formation.”

Registration of political parties is governed by the provisions of Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

“The new guidelines are effective from January 1, 2020, and are available on the Commission’s website http://eci.gov.in.,” the ECI said.

In order to enable applicants to track the status of their applications, the Commission has launched the PPRTMS.

The salient feature in the PPRTMS is that the applicant, who is applying for party registration from January 1, 2020, will be able to track the progress of his or her application and will get status updates through SMS and e-mail, the ECI said.

“The status can be tracked through the Commission’s portal via the link https://pprtms.eci.gov.in,” it said.

In December last year, the ECI had amended the guidelines and issued a press note dated December 2 regarding registration of political parties for the information of the general public.

