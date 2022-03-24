The Central government on Thursday issued fresh instructions for laying down the procedure and time-line for change of option by the pensioners and family pensioners for availing OPD facility under Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) or Fixed Medical Allowance (FMA).

The existing guidelines allow pensioners or family pensioners residing in an area not covered by CGHS to have the option to avail the Fixed Medical Allowance of Rs 1,000 per month in lieu of OPD facility under CGHS.

However, the pensioners can change the option from FMA to OPD facility under CGHS or vice versa once during their life time.

As per the new instructions, if a pensioner or family pensioner in receipt of FMA, intends to avail the OPD facility under CGHS, they may apply to the concerned pension disbursing bank for discontinuation of FMA.

The pension disbursing bank shall discontinue the payment of FMA and issue a certificate to this effect within three working days from the date of receipt of application.

Thereafter, the pensioner can apply to the concerned CGHS authorities for issue of CGHS card after paying requisite CGHS contributions, if not already paid and the CGHS authorities will issue a provisional CGHS card to them within four working days from the date of completion of all formalities and deposit of contributions by the pensioners till issue of a regular CGHS Card.

If a pensioner or family pensioner, who is availing CGHS medical facility for both IPD and OPD, intends to avail FMA while residing in a non-CGHS area or on shifting of residence from a CGHS area to a non-CGHS area, they can apply to the CGHS authorities for surrender of OPD facility under CGHS.

The CGHS authorities will make necessary endorsement on the CGHS card and issue a certificate within four working days from the date of receipt of application, that the pensioner or family pensioner is not availing OPD facility.

Thereafter, the pensioners can submit an application to the Head of Office along with a copy of the surrender certificate for issue of a revised pension payment authority for payment of FMA.

The revised Pension Payment Authority will be issued within two months from the date of submission of application by the pensioners. The payment of FMA in such cases will be made from the date of issue of the surrender certificate by the CGHS authorities.

