HEALTHINDIA

New guidelines issued for pensioners to avail OPD facility

By NewsWire
0
0

The Central government on Thursday issued fresh instructions for laying down the procedure and time-line for change of option by the pensioners and family pensioners for availing OPD facility under Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) or Fixed Medical Allowance (FMA).

The existing guidelines allow pensioners or family pensioners residing in an area not covered by CGHS to have the option to avail the Fixed Medical Allowance of Rs 1,000 per month in lieu of OPD facility under CGHS.

However, the pensioners can change the option from FMA to OPD facility under CGHS or vice versa once during their life time.

As per the new instructions, if a pensioner or family pensioner in receipt of FMA, intends to avail the OPD facility under CGHS, they may apply to the concerned pension disbursing bank for discontinuation of FMA.

The pension disbursing bank shall discontinue the payment of FMA and issue a certificate to this effect within three working days from the date of receipt of application.

Thereafter, the pensioner can apply to the concerned CGHS authorities for issue of CGHS card after paying requisite CGHS contributions, if not already paid and the CGHS authorities will issue a provisional CGHS card to them within four working days from the date of completion of all formalities and deposit of contributions by the pensioners till issue of a regular CGHS Card.

If a pensioner or family pensioner, who is availing CGHS medical facility for both IPD and OPD, intends to avail FMA while residing in a non-CGHS area or on shifting of residence from a CGHS area to a non-CGHS area, they can apply to the CGHS authorities for surrender of OPD facility under CGHS.

The CGHS authorities will make necessary endorsement on the CGHS card and issue a certificate within four working days from the date of receipt of application, that the pensioner or family pensioner is not availing OPD facility.

Thereafter, the pensioners can submit an application to the Head of Office along with a copy of the surrender certificate for issue of a revised pension payment authority for payment of FMA.

The revised Pension Payment Authority will be issued within two months from the date of submission of application by the pensioners. The payment of FMA in such cases will be made from the date of issue of the surrender certificate by the CGHS authorities.

20220324-233004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

S.Korea daily Covid cases fall below 300,000

Daimler India vaccinates truck drivers of all brands

Telangana’s active Covid cases cross 80,000 mark

Potential therapy to prevent, treat endometrial cancer recurrence