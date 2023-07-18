INDIA

New ‘Haunted Mansion’ trailer mixes gothic horror decor with family friendly comedy

NewsWire
0
0

Within 10 days, the doors to the Haunted Mansion will open in the upcoming horror-comedy film ‘Haunted Mansion’.

Releasing a new trailer for the Justin Simien directorial, the trailer dives into greater detail and apart from showcasing the gothic horror style setting mixes in a bunch of comedy with some legitimately spooky moments, unleashing emotional whiplash on the audience.

The trailer brings in state of the art production with great VFX, spooky designs, creepy ghosts and mixes it up with a family friendly demeanour while still maintaining its seriousness when required, giving it a strong sense of adventure and drama.

Much like ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ before it, ‘Haunted Mansion’ is the latest film to draw inspiration from one of Disney’s catalogue of iconic rides.

Further adding to the fun, the film is led by an all-star cast featuring the likes of Rosario Dawson, LaKeith Stanfield, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVitio and Jamie Lee Curtis. However, this does not mark the first time of the ride hitting the big screen, as it was previously adapted in 2003 in ‘The Haunted Mansion’ which was led by Eddie Murphy.

As that film was a commercial failure, this new version has led to many wondering whether this one will improve upon its predecessor or not and become as big as the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ with it boasting its own classic characters in the future.

The ‘Haunted Mansion’ follows a woman and her son who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters which freak them out in the night.

Despite its family friendly nature, the movie as described in early previews, has some deeply ingrained themes such as the study of loss, grief, death and moving on from your losses.

Disney’s new version of the ‘Haunted Mansion’ is set to hit theatres on July 28.

2023071841367

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bengal panchayat polls: Slain Trinamool Congress leader’s daughter demands CBI probe

    UP on alert after heavy rains in western region

    On-screen ‘Hanuman’ Vikram Mastal joins Congress in MP

    Wildfires in Greece force evacuation of 1,200 kids from summer camp