HEALTHWORLD

New ‘highly infectious’ Covid variants emerge in China

NewsWire
0
0

As China imposes fresh lockdowns and travel restrictions amid Covid surge, the country has detected new Omicron sub-variants BF.7 and BA.5.1.7, which are highly infectious with greater transmissibility.

BF.7 (also known as BA.2.75.2) is a sub-lineage of the Covid Omicron variant BA.5.2.1.

According to local reports, the BF.7 was detected on October 4 in Yantai and Shaoguan city.

The subvariant BA.5.1.7 was detected in the Chinese mainland for the first time, as reported by Global Times.

The World Health Organisation (WHOO) had warned against the highly infectious BF.7 subvariant.

Meanwhile, holiday spending during China’s Golden Week has plunged to its lowest level in seven years, as broad Covid curbs discouraged people from travelling or spending, while a darkening economic outlook continues to erode consumer confidence.

For local officials, doubling down on zero-Covid is a way to toe the Party line, demonstrate their loyalty to President Xi Jingping, and prevent any large-scale outbreak that could jeopardise their career weeks before the Party Congress.

New Covid cases are spiking across mainland China, prompting many local authorities to tighten controls on movement.

Three of Shanghai’s downtown districts on Monday ordered entertainment venues such as internet cafes to close temporarily, according to official announcements.

20221011-225204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Stalin appeals to people to get vaccinated, follow Covid protocols

    Bangladesh’s Covid-19 cases surpass 1.1mn

    Thailand receives first batch of Covid vaccines from China

    Odisha govt discuss strategy to contain Covid cases