INDIALIFESTYLESOUTH ASIA

New India-B’desh rly line along NE to be operational in June 2023

NewsWire
0
0

The much expected new railway line between India and Bangladesh along Tripura would be operational in June next year, officials said here on Monday quoting Bangladesh Railway Minister Md. Nurul Islam Sujan.

The Agartala (India)-Akhaura (Bangladesh) 12.24 km railway project is being implemented with the Indian grant.

A Tripura government official said that the Bangladesh Railway Minister visited the Bangladesh side of the Agartala-Akhaura railway project and told the media that the new railway project would become operational by June next year.

The new railway line between the two countries is very important for both the neighbours, the official said as said by the minister. Sujan said that opening of the new railway route would enhance connectivity between both the countries and would boost trade and commerce among two nations as well as facilitate movement of people.

The Minister assured that there would be no more delay to make the line functional as most of the work on this route has been completed by now.

Of the total length of 12.24 km, 6.78 km falls in Bangladesh territory and remaining 5.46 km of the portion is in Tripura.

The Maligaon (Guwahati) headquartered Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is the nodal agency of the Rs 1,000 crore Agartala-Akhaura railway project, which was finalised in January 2010 when Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina met then Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during her visit to New Delhi.

The NFR officials in Agartala said that over 80 per cent work of the railway project on the Indian side has already been completed.

Once the Agartala-Akhaura railway project is commissioned, people of the northeastern states, especially Tripura, and southern part of Assam and Mizoram, can go to Kolkata by rail saving 22 hours of travel time.

Currently, the people of the region, especially those in Tripura and its adjoining areas, go to Kolkata via Guwahati by rail, spending more than 38 hours.

20221212-190402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Benefits of salon services at home during festive season

    Glenmark gets USFDA approval for Theophylline ER tablets

    IPL 2022: Axar, Lalit, Kuldeep shine as Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai...

    Shantanu: ‘Tut Gaya’ and its emotional graph are sketched out in...