Indias new Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, who has arrived in Kathmandu to take up his assignment, presented his letter of credence to President Bidhya Devi Bhandari on Thursday.

At a function at the President’s office, Srivastava presented his credentials where senior officials from the government of Nepal and the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu were present.

This will pave the way for Srivastava to work in a full-fledged manner in Kathmandu.

India had appointed Srivastava as its new Ambassador to Nepal on May 17. He succeeded Vinay Kumar Kwatra, who completed his Nepal assignment in April after he was appointed India’s Foreign Secretary on May 1.

Srivastava was heading the East Asia Division that deals with China, Japan, Korea and Mongolia before his appointment as Ambassador to Nepal.

He also headed the Indian delegation in several rounds of diplomatic talks with China on the eastern Ladakh border row. Srivastava, a 1994 batch of Indian Foreign Service officer, had previously served as the Indian Ambassador to Cambodia from 2015-17.

He also served in Washington, Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong in various capacities.

