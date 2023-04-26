Upcoming film ‘Indiana Jones and The Dial Of Destiny’, which stars Harrison Ford, Mads Mikkelsen and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, will feature a 25-minute long flashback sequence wherein Indiana Jones will be seen playing a 35-year-old with the help of cutting-edge technology for a grand opening scene.

The director of the film, James Mangold recently broke down Harrison Ford’s de-aging process in the film. Dishing on the advancement in technology, enabling the de-aging process, director James Mangold said: “We had hundreds of hours of footage of him in close-ups, in mediums, in wides, in every kind of lighting, night and day, I could shoot Harrison on a Monday as, you know, a 79-year-old playing a 35-year-old, and I could see dailies by Wednesday with his head already replaced.”

The film, which is set in the nostalgic year of 1969, follows the events after Indiana Jones is summoned by his god-daughter Helena Shaw for one final mystery that embarks him on an adventure, revealing secrets of Neo-Nazis’ involvement in NASA posing a vicious threat to the country.

The director also shared the goal of depicting two contrasting realities from the past and the present as he said: “It was an incredible technology, and, in many ways, I just didn’t think about it. I just focused on shooting what’s (approximately) a 25-minute opening extravaganza that was my chance to just let it rip. The goal was to give the audience a full-bodied taste of what they missed so much. Because then when the movie lands in 1969, they’re going to have to make an adjustment to what it is now, which is different from what it was.”

Lucasfilm’s ‘Indiana Jones and The Dial Of Destiny’ marks Indy’s final adventure, and will debut in theatres on June 30, 2023, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

