A new inflatable water park, also known as Wibit, has arrived at Professor’s Lake!

Opening June 29 along with Professor’s Lake Beach and Boathouse, this unique, family-friendly water feature will provide hours of outdoor fun with multiple challenges and obstacles to keep active and entertained this summer.

“Run, splash and bounce on over to our new outdoor inflatable water park at Professor’s Lake! We are so excited to add the Wibit to the list of outdoor activities that Brampton has to offer this summer,” said Mayor Patrick Brown. “We hope everyone joins us this season for some safe, floaty fun!”

Tickets are required to use the inflatable water park and include beach admission. They can be purchased online, in-person at Professor’s Lake Beach, or by calling 905-791-7751 between 10 am and 7 pm. Fees are $25 for two hours, $15 one-hour timeslots may be available on-site depending on capacity limits. All rates are subject to HST.

Use of the inflatable water park is weather and conditions dependent, the City said in a news release.

Participants must follow all Professor’s Lake Water Park Guidelines:

All participants must always wear a lifejacket provided by the City of Brampton

All participants must be six years of age or older and adhere to the City of Brampton’s Aquatic Admission Standards

All participants must wear appropriate swimming attire

All participants must be able to swim to the inflatable water park without assistance from staff

For more details about the inflatable water park (Wibit) and Professor’s Lake visit: www.brampton.ca/professorslake.