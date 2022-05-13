“Purna-Unnati ki Sajhedaari,” an initiative that aims to transform 100 waste workforce into waste professionals, was launched in Mathura on Friday.

The initiative will be accomplished by developing a circular, equitable and inclusive model of effective waste management in Mathura-Vrindavan with an endeavour to make Mathura-Vrindavan one of the cleanest cities of India.

Launched together by PepsiCo Foundation, Recity Network Private Limited & Mathura Vrindavan Nagar Nigam (MVNN), the initiative was inaugurated by Shri Laxmi Narain Chaudhary, UP minister for sugarcane development.

The minister also unveiled the initiative’s emblem, Purna, and distributed safety gears to both waste workers and waste pickers community. In addition, Health IDs and membership in the e-Shram portal were also handed during the occasion to allow waste pickers access to the central government’s social and welfare security programmes.

This special initiative, “Purna-Unnati ki Sajhedaari,” intends to bring the people of Mathura-Vrindavan together as a community for collective action to make the city clean, green, and a model for effective solid waste management. The programme’s pilot phase will cover the professionalisation of 100 formal and informal waste workers and creating awareness on issues of economic and social disparity, awareness on waste segregation at the source, anti-littering, and encouraging friendly behaviour towards waste workers.

Speaking at the launch event, the minister said: “The initiative ‘Purna-Unnati ki Sajhedaari,’ which will help us in supporting the waste pickers community in the city. Furthermore, such efforts will go a long way in making Mathura Vrindavan emerge as one of the cleanest cities of India.”

Suraj Nandkumar, Co-founder and CEO, Recity Network Pvt. Ltd. said, “With a vision to divert plastics and other waste out of the environment, our partnership with PepsiCo Foundation and the city administration in Mathura is one more step towards achieving a circular economy.”

Rahul Sharma, Associate Director, Public Policy & Government Affairs, PepsiCo India, said “PepsiCo India’s partnership with the state of Uttar Pradesh is built on the foundation of Unnati Ki Sajhedhari. Through this programme, we are working to recognise the waster workers and waste picker community who are the backbone of waste management system and empowering them into waste professionals. With our continuous efforts on driving waste segregation at the source and increase recycling rates we intend to bring people of Mathura-Vrindavan together as a community for collective action.”

20220513-152402