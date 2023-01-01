WORLD

New Israeli govt to axe plastic tax despite public health concerns

NewsWire
0
0

The new Israeli government will soon abolish taxation on disposable plastic utensils, the Finance Ministry said, despite public health concerns.

This is one of the first two decisions taken by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, leader of the Religious Zionist Party, on Sunday after the new Israeli government was sworn in on Thursday. His other decision was to cancel the tax on high-sugar drinks.

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties, which have an important say in the far-right new coalition led by Benjamin Netanyahu, have claimed that the plastic tax was intended to harm their communities which consume plastic goods at high levels, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Israeli Environmental Protection Ministry has reported a 50-per cent decrease in the use of disposable plastics just four months after a tax on disposable plastics was imposed on November 1, 2021.

Gad Lior, a senior analyst for Israel’s Yedioth Ahronoth daily newspaper, told Xinhua that the potential loss in taxes as a result of the dual abolition is estimated at 1.2 billion shekels ($340 million) per year.

“The cancellation of the tax on disposable utensils will harm public health and turn Israel into one big landfill,” said the Israel Union for Environmental Defence, a non-profit environmental group.

20230102-041803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Taliban factions fight over control of coal mines in Afghanistan

    China launches Zhongxing-6D satellite

    Australians cut back spending amid cost-of-living pressures: Report

    Tinder CEO departs after disappointing results, company stops metaverse plans