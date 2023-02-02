WORLD

New Jersey councilwoman shot dead outside home

A New Jersey councilwoman was shot dead outside her home, according to authorities.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said on Thursday that he’s “stunned by the news of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour’s murder last (Wednesday) evening in an act of gun violence”, Xinhua news agency reported.

Dwumfour, 30, was inside her vehicle when she was shot, officials said. She reportedly sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately disclosed. Police did not say whether a suspect was identified or an arrest had been made.

The New Jersey State Police are supporting the ongoing investigation, according to Murphy.

