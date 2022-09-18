SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

New jersey for India men’s and women’s T20I matches unveiled

NewsWire
0
0

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and MPL Sports, the official kit sponsor of the national cricket team, here on Sunday unveiled the official jersey of the side for all India T20I men’s and women’s matches.

For the first time in Indian cricket history, the jersey was unveiled not by the national team, but by the Mumbai Under-19 women’s cricket players along with some of the ‘superfans’ of the game.

The jersey comes in shades of the iconic and fan-favourite blue colour for a look befitting the champions of the game. Termed as ‘One Blue Jersey’, it will make its debut on the pitch during the first match of the upcoming T20 series against Australia on September 20.

The new one replaces the Billion Cheers Jersey at all T20 International competitions. However, the players will continue to sport the Billion Cheers Jersey in ODIs.

“The jersey pays homage to the legions of fans that span different genders and age groups, and transcend geographical borders,” the kit sponsor said in a release.

“It is styled with a pattern of equilateral triangles – a universal symbol of the blend of energy, spirit and power – that celebrates the unswerving support of the fans who have stood behind the team through thick and thin,” it added.

20220918-212004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mumbai Indians share memories of Symonds’ exploits for the franchise

    IPL Media Rights: ZEE lauds BCCI for transparent e-auction process

    Mumbai Indians player Ishan Kishan says he marvels Dhoni’s cricketing acumen

    India beat England by 4 wickets in final to win Under-19...