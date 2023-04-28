INDIA

New judge to hear Rahul Gandhi’s appeal against conviction on Sat

NewsWire
0
1

The appeal filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi against the Surat sessions court’s order denying a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case will be heard by a new judge of the Gujarat High Court on Saturday.

According to the cause list published by the high court, Justice Hemant Prachchhak will hear the matter on Saturday.

Justice Gita Gopi, who was earlier assigned to hear the matter, had recused herself from the hearing on April 26.

On March 23, a metropolitan magistrate’s court in Surat had sentenced Rahul Gandhi to two years in jail in a 2019 criminal defamation case filed by Gujarat BJP MLA Purnesh Modi. Following the verdict, Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a Member of Parliament (MP) under the Representation of the People Act.

The Congress leader then challenged the order in a sessions court in Surat, along with an application seeking a stay on the conviction. The court, while granting bail to Rahul Gandhi, refused to stay his conviction. A stay on the conviction could lead to Rahul Gandhi’s reinstatement as an MP.

The criminal defamation case was filed against Rahul Gandhi for his remark made during an election rally in Kolar, Karnataka, in April 2019, where he had said, “How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?”

20230428-172004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Most UP students return to Ukraine to complete studies

    Season’s first cyclonic storm set to hit near Andaman & Nicobar...

    One held by ED from Haryana in 195 cr PMLA case

    First Covid, now war, medical students back from foreign univs knock...