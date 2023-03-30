WORLD

New law protects New Zealanders’ digital identities

NewsWire
A new law was passed in New Zealand its third and final reading on Thursday to make it easier for New Zealanders to safely prove their digital identities.

The Digital Identity Services Trust Framework Bill ensures the digital system is trusted whether it’s opening a bank account, sharing medical history, conducting business online, or applying for government services, said Minister for Digital Economy and Communications Ginny Andersen.

“We know New Zealanders want control over their identity information and how it’s used by the companies and services they share it with. This framework will help make that easier and secure,” Xinhua news agency quoted the Minister as saying.

The digital identity environment currently lacks consistent standards, she said, adding this new bill will establish a framework for the provision of secure digital identity services.

The framework will make it easier to prove digital identity, because accredited businesses will be recognised by a “trust mark”, making them eligible for streamlined processes, Andersen said.

