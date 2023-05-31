INDIASCI-TECH

New lineup of Google TVs from Acer now in India

Indkal Technologies, the official licensee of Acer Home Entertainment business in India, on Wednesday announced the launch of the new Google TV lineup from Acer in the country.

Among the products, the flagship ‘O series’ with an OLED display and a 60-watt speaker system with large woofers will be launched in two sizes — 55-inch and 65-inch variants.

The company also launched an affordable QLED range under the ‘V series’ which will allow customers to enjoy an advanced QLED display at a reasonable price.

The TV will be available in 32-inch variant along with the regular 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch variants.

The other products launched were the I and G series value segment products with features such as MEMC, Dolby Atmos and Vision, and UHD Upscaling, along with high-end brightness and contrast.

Moreover, the company launched the new TV lineup with improved sound across all product ranges, with the I series sporting a new audio system with 30-watt speakers in 32-inch and 40-inch models; and 36-watt and 40-watt speakers in UHD models in sizes 43-inch, 50-inch, 55 inch, 65 inch and 75 inch.

Acer’s popular ‘H series’ range has launched with a 76-watt speaker system with improved bass and treble and a more immersive audio setup.

Google TV is also available in the existing range of premium QLEDs, the ‘W series’, with the unique Anti-Glare Display, Wallpaper Design, Aural Sound, and Motion Sensors, according to the company.

The entire new Google TV range from Acer features dual-band WiFi and 2-way Bluetooth 5.0, with HDMI 2.1 ports and USB 3.0, and Dolby Atmos as a major value addition to all UHD models across all six series.

The company announced various timelines for the products’ retail availability, with the I series going on sale across channels on June 6.

