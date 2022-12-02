INDIALIFESTYLE

New low cost ‘Powerless Heating System’ can heat food in remote areas

NewsWire
0
4

A new low-cost heating system which can be activated by water anytime and anywhere, and does not require any fuel or electricity to heat or power it, can act as a heating solution in any location.

Lack of heating sources at remote places with no access or uncertain access to power sources is an inconvenience faced by many, especially in remote areas like some of those in the northeastern region.

Sumer Singh, Associate Professor, Department of Design, IIT Delhi along with his research team addressed this with a technology that works on chemical energy. It is called ‘Powerless Heating Technology’.

The active heating element consists of a mixture of eco-friendly minerals and salts, which generates exothermic energy resulting in heat on contact with water.

This provides enough energy to raise the temperature of any food or beverage by 60 to 70 degree Celsius. The weight of the heater is only 50 grams, and after every heating, the by-product (natural mineral rock) inside the heating pad can be disposed of.

The rock helps in improving the fertility of the soil and is 100 per cent biodegradable.

Officials of Ministry of Science and Technology said that with this technology, users can heat ready-to-eat food, make instant noodles, and any beverage like tea, coffee, etc. The by-product of the heating process is a natural mineral that easily integrates into the soil without any toxic effects.

North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR), an autonomous body under the Department of Science Technology supported Singh and his team to develop a food box and a liquid container that can be integrated with the Powerless Heating Technology. They have used it to develop containers which can heat food and beverages on demand.

These products will be of great use to military personnel, tourists, and office-goers in the northeast.

This Powerless Heating Technology eliminates the need for burning forest wood for heating purposes, thus also reducing forest fires, which is a major problem in the northeastern parts of the country.

The prototypes were successfully developed and tested. Several FMCG companies are keen to launch it in the market.

20221202-221402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    K’taka: All 24 public universities ink MoU with Infosys Springboard

    Rs 1K cr worth of cash, liquor seized in poll-bound states

    Court grants rape accused bail after contradictions in victim’s statements

    Chennai corp doubles zonal enforcement team members for strict lockdown