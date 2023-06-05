HEALTHSCI-TECH

New lung cancer pill cuts risk of death by half

NewsWire
0
0

A new pill has shown promise of reducing the risk of death from lung cancer by half, according to results of a decade-long global clinical trial.

Taking the drug osimertinib, developed by AstraZeneca, after surgery dramatically reduced the risk of patients dying by 51 per cent, showed results presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology’s (Asco) annual meeting in Chicago.

Osimertinib, which is marketed as Tagrisso, targets a particular type of lung cancer in patients suffering from non-small cell cancer — the most common type — and showing a particular type of mutation.

Lung cancer is the world’s leading cause of cancer death, accounting for about 1.8 million deaths a year.

“Thirty years ago, there was nothing we could do for these patients,” said lead author Dr Roy Herbst, the deputy director of Yale Cancer Center, was quoted as saying by the Guardian. “Now we have this potent drug.

“Fifty per cent is a big deal in any disease, but certainly in a disease like lung cancer, which has typically been very resistant to therapies.”

The trial involved patients aged between 30 and 86 in 26 countries and looked at whether the pill could help non-small cell lung cancer patients.

Everyone in the trial had a mutation of the EGFR gene — which is found in about a quarter of global lung cancer cases — and accounts for as many as 40 per cent of cases in Asia. An EGFR mutation is more common in women than men, and in people who have never smoked or have been light smokers.

As per the study’s findings, more people diagnosed with lung cancer must be tested for the EGFR mutation

The pill proves to be “practice-changing” and should become the “standard of care” for the quarter of lung cancer patients worldwide with the EGFR mutation, Herbst said.

“This further reinforces the need to identify these patients with available biomarkers at the time of diagnosis and before treatment begins.”

After five years, 88 per cent of patients who took the daily pill after the removal of their tumour were still alive, compared with 78 per cent of patients treated with a placebo, the report said.

20230605-190205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India records 3.43L Covid cases & 4K deaths in 24 hrs

    Delhi’s Covid cases under 10K, first time since third wave outbreak

    Counsels of Ramdev, doctors’ body slug out as SC says ‘don’t...

    Prior Covid infection may help vaccine fight new variants