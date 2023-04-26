ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

New ‘MasterChef Australia’ season to feature Jamie Oliver as 1st special guest judge

The cooking reality show ‘MasterChef Australia’ is returning with its 15th season. International megastar and super chef Jamie Oliver will serve as the first special guest judge of Season 15.

The new season is titled ‘MasterChef Australia: Secrets & Surprises’, and will add drama to the culinary art with unexpected plot twists. It will see a fresh group of passionate cooks putting their culinary expertise to the test, under the watchful gaze of judges Jock Zonfrillo, Andy Allen, and Melissa Leong.

The show will see the contestants competing against each other for the prize money of $250,000. The Australian counterpart of the series is the most widely loved edition and was recently awarded its sixth AACTA Award for Best Reality Program.

The show has been produced by Endemol Shine Australia for Network Ten and internationally distributed by Banijay Rights. The new season will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar in India from May 2.

