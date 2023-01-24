INDIA

New MCD Councillors take oath, House adjourns amid sloganeering

After all the 250 newly-elected MCD councillors and 10 nominated members (Aldermen) completed their oath taking process on Tuesday, the House was adjourned until the next date for mayoral and deputy mayoral election amid sloganeering.

As the oath taking ceremony completed, the Presiding officer Satya Sharma announced a short lunch break in the proceedings for making preparations for the election.

After the session resumed, Leader of the House Mukesh Goyal appealed that the presiding officer should not allow the nominated members to sit in the chamber during the mayoral election.

However, the BJP and AAP councillors started raising slogans against each other in the well leading to the adjournment of the House.

The Presiding officer said House proceedings cannot be conducted amid sloganeering.

“AAP must allow to run the House. Why they are creating the ruckus in the house is beyond my understanding. As those who will have greater numbers in the House will win the mayoral election. As per the number, BJP will form the standing committee in the MCD. But they are not allowing to run the House smoothly,” said BJP MP Manoj Tiwari.

