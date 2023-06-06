INDIA

New menu for inmates at TN prisons

As part of the centenary celebrations of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, the state’s prison department has introduced a new menu card wherein inmates will now be served additional portions.

‘Kanji’, or porridge’ won’t feature in the new menu card.

According to the department, the new menu will have a 30 per cent hike in the daily food servings for every individual prisoner.

The new notification for ‘A’ class prisoners provides Rs 207.89 per individual daily, which was at Rs 146.44 earlier.

‘B’ class prisoners will have an expense of Rs 135.26, up from Rs 96.38.

Prisoners are classified into ‘A’ and ‘B’ classes based on various factors, including their educational qualifications and taxpaying status.

‘A’ class prisoners will henceforth get chicken curry thrice a week (Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday), as against the two times a week earlier.

The ‘B’ class prisoners will get chicken curry two days a week (Wednesday and Sunday) which was once a week till now.

Breakfast will comprise wheat, upma, groundnut chutney and coconut chutney on Sunday, Wednesday and Fridays.

On Saturday ,inmates will be given idli and sambar, while on other days they will be provided lemon rice and coconut and fried gram chutney.

Rotis will be provided for dinner and evening tea will be accompanied with snacks like black channa, groundnut and green gram.

‘A’ class vegetarian prisoners will be provided with rice, ghee, rasam, sambar, vegetable curry, curd rice, banana or guava.

‘B’ class vegetarian prisoners will be provided with potato curry, rava kesari, banana or guava.

