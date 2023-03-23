SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

New Mexico boss Cocca eyes attacking football

Argentine manager Diego Cocca has promised to adopt an attacking playing style as he prepares for his first match in charge of Mexico’s national team.

Cocca will make his debut in the Mexico dugout when El Tri meet Suriname in Paramaribo’s Flora stadium in the CONCACAF Nations League on Thursday.

“The way we play will determine the results that come,” Cocca told reporters.

“I don’t believe in winning at all costs. We are going to work together to develop the game plan that we’re looking for.”

Cocca was named Mexico manager in February, replacing compatriot Gerardo Martino, who departed after the team’s failure to progress beyond the group stage at the 2022 World Cup, a Xinhua report said.

The tournament in Qatar ended a run of seven consecutive World Cup editions in which Mexico reached the last 16.

“You put pressure on yourself if you think about all the bad things that can happen and because of my way of thinking, I prefer to imagine all the good things that can happen,” he said.

“Now we are starting a new process with a group of players that have a shared goal of reaching the [2026] World Cup.”

