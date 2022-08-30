With the market for the midsize sport utility vehicle (SUV) growing in an accelerated manner in India, car makers are set to launch their new offerings in the market.

The car makers are Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (Grand Vitara), Hyundai Motor India Ltd (Venue N Line), Toyota Kirloskar Motor (Hyryder) and a couple of facelift SUVs like the XUV 300 from Mahindra & Mahindra.

According to the Society of Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), about 2.96 lakh utility vehicles measuring less than four metres in length and priced less than Rs 20 lakh were sold between April-July 2022.

The sales for the previous year corresponding period were 212,758 units.

The total sales of all utility vehicles during the period under review were 601,662 units (410,149 units).

According to Maruti Suzuki’s Senior Executive Director, Marketing & Sales, Shashank Srivastava, last year the total volume sold in India was about 5.4 lakh units which is about 18 per cent of the total car market.

He had said Maruti Suzuki’s new offering Grand Vitara will be available for sale in Nexa showrooms from next month onwards.

Srivastava had also said the demand for diesel SUVs will come down from the current 51 per cent.

On its part, Toyota Kirloskar will launch its hybrid SUV Hyryder sometime soon. The model will be rolled out of its plant in Karnataka.

Meanwhile Toyota Kirloskar has announced temporary stopping of booking orders for its Innova Crysta diesel owing to increased waiting time.

The company said it is making efforts to supply the model to those who have already booked. Toyota Kirloskar will continue taking orders for the petrol powered Innova Crysta.

The second largest car maker in India, Hyundai Motor India will launch Venue N Line and has opened the bookings for the model.

