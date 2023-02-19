INDIA

New militant group demands separate Kamptapur state

A new militant group has emerged in Assam demanding a separate Kamptapur state comprising some parts of Assam and West Bengal.

In a video shared by the newly formed group named as Greater Behar Liberation Organisation (GBLO), it has echoed the same tone of another banned outfit Kamptapur Liberation Army (KLO).

The statement issued by GBLO reiterated that their ‘struggle’ would continue until the government agrees to form a separate state curbing out of some portions from Assam and West Bengal. The organisation said that a separate state is much needed for the tribal population of that area.

The video showed that the members of the freshly formed group had arms in their hand donning the camouflage attire.

However, when asked, the top police officers in the state refused to comment on this development.

